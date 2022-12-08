Texoma Local
Forest Park in Denison hosts Wonders of Winter event Friday

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Parks and Recreation is putting on a holiday event at Forest Park on Friday night.

The event is free to all who want to attend.

There will be a petting zoo, live reindeer, live music, holiday trains, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon twisting, inflatables and pictures with Santa.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m.

To learn more details about the event, click here.

Denison High School band commissions piece for Denison’s Sesquicentennial
Eisenhower State Park hosts 3rd annual Light Up the Park event
