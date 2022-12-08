Grayson County Salvation Army in critical need of angel tree adopters before Christmas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Christmas morning is just a little over two weeks away, and the Salvation Army said it needs help preparing for Santa to come with so many little angels still hanging on its Christmas tree.

This year, Grayson County’s Salvation Army said its angel tree is more full than ever because of inflation and job loss.

Officers for the organization said it has more than 150 angels in need of adoption, and gifts for 300 more angels have not yet been returned.

Lt. Amanda Cain said she’s a testament to the program’s importance.

At nine years old, her name hung on an angel tree, although she didn’t find out until years later.

“I remember that Christmas not as well as some kids might, but I do remember it was such a blessing that Christmas,” said Lt. Cain. “My mom didn’t have to tell anyone. That’s how our program works.”

The salvation army has trees at the Sherman and Denison Walmart and at Old Navy in the town center.

Adopters have until December 15th to return the angel cards with the gifts.

Each card asks for a gift that’s a wish or a need.

Lt. Cain says some people returned the card only half answered, and she said people could call the Salvation Army to help check the rest of the list off.

