Gunter prepares for Canadian in state semifinals

Gunter prepares for Canadian in semifinals
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Here we go again. Gunter and Canadian will meet in the state semifinals in an all too familiar match up on Friday.

A trip to the state finals will be on the line when the two premier programs in Class 3A over the past few years meet up in Abilene. They will renew their rivalry in the state semifinals.

Gunter did not face Canadian last season, but that was an oddity. Before that, the two teams had met in the semifinals five years in a row. Gunter has won three of the five meetings, and went on to win the state championship twice after beating the Wildcats.

Canadian went on to win the state championship two years ago after beating Gunter. So often, these are the two best teams in the state and it could be that way again this year.

Gunter and Canadian will meet at 6pm in Abilene on Friday.

