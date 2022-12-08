VFW and United Way upcoming Christmas Veterans giveaway

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars post 3916 in Durant is finishing the final touches on its annual Christmas giveaway.

“What were trying to do is make each and every Vet know we appreciate the service they gave our country no matter what war they were in and we want them to know,” said Pamela Robinson.

It’s been 10 years since United Way and VFW post 3916 partnered to provide holiday boxes for Veterans and those in need.

Pamela Robinson Director of Bryan County United Way said this event keeps getting bigger thanks to the help of volunteers and donations.

“Many people and organizations, we got up to where now we guarantee 150 boxes,” said Robinson.

“Each box will be filled with a Christmas dinner, socks, gloves, and toiletries,” she added. Commander Don Papin said delivery services will be provided for anyone who is unable to pick up their food basket.

“I take and load the car and deliver it wherever they are at, so I deliver probably a dozen to two dozens boxes every time we do this,” said Don Papin.

The VFW was established to serve communities and provide care for veterans and their families by honoring their military service.

“It’s wonderful the date is Saturday December 17th at 10am at the new Parish Hall next door to the church,” said Robinson.

Contact Pamela Robinson for Christmas food box reservations (580) 931-7147 or email bryancountyyuw@yahoo.com

