Weekend Christmas parades in Texoma

(KXII) - As the holiday approaches, cities across Texoma are having their Christmas parades this weekend.

Texas:

Bells Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Bells Christmas parade at Roger Sanders Park on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Tom Bean’s Christmas parade begins at 10 am on Saturday at the Tom Bean Elementary School parking lot. The city will be accepting donations of shoes and jackets to help children in need

Oklahoma:

Calera Fire-Rescue is hosting the Christmas in Paradise parade beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Colbert Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Star-Spangled Christmas parade to honor the United States of America. The parade will begin near the Colbert High School baseball field on Saturday at 1 p.m.

