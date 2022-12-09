Texoma Local
Anonymous donors help KGAF radio giveaway $55k to dozens of Cooke County residents

More than 50 Cooke County residents got a little bit of a Christmas miracle Friday morning when...
More than 50 Cooke County residents got a little bit of a Christmas miracle Friday morning when KGAF radio called to tell them they received $1,000.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - KGAF is making a list and checking it twice.

“I didn’t think it was possible to do anything for Christmas this year for them.”

The names on this list have nothing to do with naughty or nice.

“It’s been a really rough year. I really has been.”

It’s a list of 55 people.

They either wrote letters to the station or someone else wrote on their behalf.

“Stage four liver cancer, stage four stomach cancer, and stage four lung cancer. They gave me six months in. That was in April last year. But I’m still here, so I’m still fighting.”

A panel of KGAF judges picked the recipients based on who they think needs a little extra financial help and holiday cheer.

“What’s happened to them is bad enough but then on top of it to be in a situation where they can’t provide Christmas for their young children,” said Steve Eberhart, the owner, and operator of KGAF. “I mean, it just breaks your heart.”

Secret Santas donated the money.

“One of the interesting things about it is they are giving this money without any direction back to them,” said Eberhart. “No recognition of any kind.”

This year, KGAF said it’s splitting its largest donation ever.

“We have 55,000 dollars in cash,” said Eberhart.

Each recipient went home with $1,000.

“It’ll help me fix up my car,” said Crystal Martinez, one of the recipients. “Get some Christmas present for my children that I had to give up for adoption.”

“We hope that $1,000 will help in some small way,” said Eberhart.

Some of the callers shouted with joy.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Oh my god. I don’t know what to think.”

Others just tried to find the words.

“Sorry, I’m trying not to cry.”

“This is going to help me so much right now. It’s just like a break I’m needing so I can keep my head above water.”

For so many, this gift is one that can’t fit into a box.

It’s priceless.

“It was amazing,” said Martinex. “It felt like I am worth something.”

