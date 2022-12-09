Texoma Local
Be a Santa to a Senior gift wrap party in Sherman

By Andrea Aguilar
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Sherman senior citizens center hosted Be a Santa for a senior gift wrapping.

“People from the community have come out to help wrap gifts that are gonna go out to our seniors in our community,” said Tim Dungan.

Tim Dungan administrator at Home Instead Senior Care said this is their 17th year putting this program together and providing gifts to senior citizens.

“These are individuals that wouldn’t get a gift if we didn’t provide them with one, so its just the time for us to spread some Christmas cheer to our seniors,” he added.

With colorful gift wrap and scotch tape volunteers arrived prepared with their scissors ready to be Santa’s helpers.

One volunteer said this has become a Christmas tradition for her family.

“We started doing this event when all of my kids were young and still living at home probably been doing it 15 years,” said Hannah Horsley.

As a parent Hannah Horsley saw an opportunity to teach her children how to lend a hand when someone is need.

“I wanted to use it also as a teaching tool for my children to teach them how to serve the community in some way,” said Horsley.

Her daughter Lydia said she is glad to be a part of it and do something for those who are alone and without any family.

“Oh I love doing it every single year and it’s definitely one of my favorite things to do at Christmas time,” said Lydia Horsley.

