Chisum ISD enters soft lockdown because of threat, official say suspect is in custody

Chisum ISD officials said a suspect is in custody Friday after making a threat toward its...
Chisum ISD officials said a suspect is in custody Friday after making a threat toward its district.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Chisum ISD officials said a suspect is in custody Friday after making a threat toward its district.

The high school principal said the threat was made on social media.

He said the district went into a soft lockdown around 10 am before lifting it an hour later.

He could not confirm if the person who posted the threat is a student or a minor.

Nearby Paris ISD also said it took extra security measures out of precaution.

