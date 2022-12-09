Chisum ISD enters soft lockdown because of threat, official say suspect is in custody

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Chisum ISD officials said a suspect is in custody Friday after making a threat toward its district.

The high school principal said the threat was made on social media.

He said the district went into a soft lockdown around 10 am before lifting it an hour later.

He could not confirm if the person who posted the threat is a student or a minor.

Nearby Paris ISD also said it took extra security measures out of precaution.

