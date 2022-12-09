Durant school opens its doors to help fill job positions

DURANT, Texas (KXII) -There are over a thousand job positions open in Bryan County.

To help set up students for success and assist with filling these positions, Kiamichi Tech provides short and long term educational programs to high school and adult students.

In addition, the Durant location opened its doors for a job fair on Thursday.

“The students that just completed in May last year, June, their average first day wage was $17.22 an hour for all of our students combined. And that is the highest in Kiamichi Tech and also that is very good for a student starting out first day,” said Campus Director, Lane Jackson.

The Durant campus offers programs such as criminal justice, healthcare, and HVAC.

For more information on Kiamichi Tech, click here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.