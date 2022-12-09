Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Elton John announces he’s quitting Twitter

FILE - Elton John unveils Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows and light show in association...
FILE - Elton John unveils Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows and light show in association with The Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Legendary singer Elton John is saying goodbye to the blue bird.

The 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced Friday he’s quitting Twitter.

John told his 1.1 million Twitter followers: “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.”

He added that Twitter’s recent change in policy will allow misinformation to “flourish unchecked.”

John’s departure from Twitter follows Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform.

Musk has made a number of controversial changes to the platform since buying it for $44 billion in October.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
Employees of an aviation company missing paychecks since October
Employees of an aviation company haven’t been paid since October
A Pilot Point man is dead and four people were hurt after a four vehicle crash in Tioga Tuesday...
1 dead after 4 vehicle crash in Tioga
Durant High School on lockdown after hoax threat, school officials said
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Ardmore man sends another man to hospital after hitting him with a steel pipe, police say
Ardmore man arrested for beating another man with steel pipe, police say

Latest News

JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
More than 50 Cooke County residents got a little bit of a Christmas miracle Friday morning when...
Anonymous donors help KGAF radio giveaway $55k to dozens of Cooke County residents
Police in Alabama say a man is accused of taking a child from a mother's shopping cart while...
Man accused of taking small child from mother’s shopping cart at store, police say
FILE - People gather for a community vigil at Tomball High School for the five members of an...
Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate’s deadly escape
FILE - J. Alexander Kueng and two other former Minneapolis officers were convicted of federal...
Former officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term