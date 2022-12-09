Texoma Local
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game

A Gunter football bus collided with an 18-wheeler on I-20 en route to Friday's state semifinal...
A Gunter football bus collided with an 18-wheeler on I-20 en route to Friday's state semifinal game in Abilene.(@dylanmorgantv (Twitter))
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday.

Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured.

KXII sports reporter Dylan Morgan, who is covering the game, said the crash happened on Interstate 20.

Gunter ISD said administration is working hard to divide the students and place them on two other buses.

Administrators are asking parents not to call or text the coaches or administration team because they are putting all efforts into taking care of the students.

Gunter ISD said the bus driver is the only person injured in the accident.

Gunter is scheduled to play Canadian in a state semifinal matchup Friday at 6 p.m. in Abilene.

