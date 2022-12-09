Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game

(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday.

Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured.

KXII sports reporter Dylan Morgan, who is covering the game, said the crash happened on Interstate 20.

🚨UPDATE FOR GUNTER FOOTBALL FANS 🚨



Unfortunately there’s been a bit of a hiccup on @gunter_football trip to Abilene. The team bus was in an accident with an 18-wheeler on I-20, but everyone is OKAY! @reedsports @KXIITV @ourgunter pic.twitter.com/FIOvWJnjha — Dylan Morgan (@DylanMorganTV) December 9, 2022

Gunter ISD said administration is working hard to divide the students and place them on two other buses.

Administrators are asking parents not to call or text the coaches or administration team because they are putting all efforts into taking care of the students.

Gunter ISD said the bus driver is the only person injured in the accident.

Gunter is scheduled to play Canadian in a state semifinal matchup Friday at 6 p.m. in Abilene.

Bus Accident - All Students are Fine Posted by Gunter Independent School District on Friday, December 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.