New downtown cowboy mural pays tribute to Sherman’s history and building’s owner

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Next time you’re in downtown Sherman, you may notice a new work of art off Houston Street, a cowboy mural.

There’s a story behind the striking cowboy in downtown Sherman.

His name is William Tyler Story.

“As soon as he said he wanted me to do something on that wall, it was an honor,” said Story.

It’s a gift to his soon-to-be father-in-law, Gary Corley, in appreciation for help paying for the wedding, but most of all, for Corley’s blessing when he asked for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

“Lindy and I thought it would be a great idea to gift him something big like that,” said Story. “You know, as a thank you, kind of as like a handshake into the next step in our life.”

The building’s history inspired the vision of the cowboy.

“I wanted to have a mural that depicted the era in which the building was originally constructed,” said Corley.

The building dates back to the 1880s, once even operating as one of 17 saloons on Travis Street.

Story tied it all in with the man who now owns the building.

“There’s a photograph in his office when he was 28,” said Story. “I tried to like shape some of the features based off of Gary’s face.”

Story spent eight days on the mural and finished it just before the wedding in Austin this weekend.

“It’s a very special treat,” said Corley. “It was a bonding process between he and I.”

“I think that’s a really great start to our next chapter,” said Story.

Now that it’s complete, a piece of their story is proudly on display for the rest of downtown Sherman to enjoy.

“I hope that they just find it interesting and they find that it beautifies downtown and exemplifies kind of where Sherman came from, where it originated,” said Corley.

