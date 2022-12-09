Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Police: Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station; 1 arrested

Tennessee authorities say several suspects stole thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.
Tennessee authorities say several suspects stole thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.(Pop Nukoonrat's Images via Canva)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee say a group of thieves is responsible for stealing thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, several suspects stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel valued at about $20,000 from a gas station about 10 minutes outside of the downtown area.

The suspects involved reportedly made multiple trips to the same fuel pump on Nov. 15 over several hours in taking the gas.

Hendersonville police said they were able to arrest 25-year-old Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis in connection with the fuel theft. He was charged with theft of more than $10,000 and vandalism.

A license plate reader helped police catch Rodriguez-Denis. However, no other arrests have been announced.

Rodriguez-Denis is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A Pilot Point man is dead and four people were hurt after a four vehicle crash in Tioga Tuesday...
1 dead after 4 vehicle crash in Tioga
Another big company, owned by II-VI, is a step closer to sealing the deal on a 3 billion dollar...
Finisar proposes $3 billion Sherman expansion for new facility
24-year-old Kalup Born pled guilty in federal court after murder conviction was overturned by...
Ada man pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping
Employees of an aviation company missing paychecks since October
Employees of an aviation company haven’t been paid since October

Latest News

Marengo plant fire.
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
At least 10 people injured in explosion at grain elevator facility in Iowa
The Sherman senior citizens center hosted Be a Santa for a senior gift wrapping.
Be a Santa to a Senior gift wrap party in Sherman
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home