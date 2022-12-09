Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film

FILE - Taylor Swift previously wrote and directed “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which is...
FILE - Taylor Swift previously wrote and directed “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which is inspired by the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well.”(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut.

The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures.

Searchlight has helped make Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”

Swift was recently honored with two best direction awards at the 2022 Video Music Awards.

She wrote and directed “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which is inspired by the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well.”

She also directed the video for her song “The Man.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
A Pilot Point man is dead and four people were hurt after a four vehicle crash in Tioga Tuesday...
1 dead after 4 vehicle crash in Tioga
Durant High School on lockdown after hoax threat, school officials said
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Employees of an aviation company missing paychecks since October
Employees of an aviation company haven’t been paid since October
Ardmore man sends another man to hospital after hitting him with a steel pipe, police say
Ardmore man arrested for beating another man with steel pipe, police say

Latest News

KXII is proud to once again partner with local Toys for Tots organizations on both sides of the...
Toys for Tots drop off locations in Texoma
FILE - Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Family of victim in ‘Serial’ case seeks new court hearing
FILE - Then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state...
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of George Floyd’s killing