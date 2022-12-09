Thunderstorms, but Severe Weather Unlikely

A fast-moving upper wave located over the inter-mountain west brings another round of rain beginning late tonight and through much of Saturday, making this a good time to make indoor plans! Rain winds down from north to south as the wave passes, so an hour or two of Saturday afternoon sunshine is possible if you live in places like Carter, Johnston, or Pontotoc Counties. But don’t put any money on it, that’s for sure!

Sunday will be dry but the clouds will tough to get rid of, partly to mostly cloudy is in your Sunday forecast, but at least it will be dry.

Another upper wave and surface cold front arrive Tuesday, there will be a higher wind shear element associated with this system so there’s going to be at least a slight chance of Tuesday morning severe storms with high winds.

The models are consistent in bringing in a shot of much cooler air beginning Wednesday and lasting well into the following week; highs should stay in the 40s with lows near freezing by next Friday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

