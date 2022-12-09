Woman killed, man critically injured in Johnston Co. motorcycle crash

UPDATE: as of 10:35pm State Highway 48A is back open.￼ 🚨 Major Accident, State Highway 48A 🚨 State Highway 48A north... Posted by Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 8, 2022

MILBURN, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Johnston County.

Oklahoma troopers said it happened just before 7 p.m. on State Highway 48A a mile north of Milburn when the two Harley Davidson motorcycles collided.

Troopers said Mesha Romero, 32, of Tishomingo, a passenger on one, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Driver Edward Williams, 46, of Tishomingo, was critically injured and is now in a Plano hospital.

The driver of the other motorcycle was not injured.

Troopers are still investigating how the collision occurred.

Their report stated that none of the people involved were waring helmets.

