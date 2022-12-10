A+ Athlete: Phoenix Grant, Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Phoenix Grant of Sherman High School.

Phoenix is ranked 15th in his class at Sherman, currently holds a GPA of 3.92, and is on the All-A Honor Roll. All leading him to an Ivy League education in his future, as he plans to attend Yale next year.

“He walks in with a smile; he walks in prepared and ready to go,” said Sherman English Teacher Marsha Bayatfar. “He’s always engaged, he’s always just the first one to volunteer to do anything. Great with other students, great with his peers.”

“I kind of found out early that I was smart, and my parents found out as well,” said Grant. “They always held me to that higher standard and so I’ve always just known to do my best in both athletics and in the classroom.”

On the field, Phoenix certainly lives up to that standard as well and for Sherman Football, there’s not much that Phoenix doesn’t do. As a captain and playing four positions for the Bearcats, Grant amassed over 1600 yards and 17 total touchdowns. Leading him to being voted first-team all-district utility player in 2022.

“He’s an outstanding leader. He was voted team captain two years in a row, and I think that speaks huge about him and the way his teammates feel about him,” said Sherman Football head coach Cory Cain. “So, he’s out front leading, he’s vocally leading, and then obviously he’s leading by example in the classroom and on the field.”

“Getting along with your teammates can really change a team and I think that applies everywhere,” said Grant. “I think the relationships you build with people can really change your life and so, I think just the relationships you build with people and how you connect with people.”

