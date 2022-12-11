Texoma Local
Monday Morning Drizzle, Monday Night Storms

Severe weather potential seems to be DECREASING
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A moist air mass with light wind currents will keep it cloudy for your Sunday night and Monday morning, drizzle and patchy fog can be expected. Monday is expected to be a windy day with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers about.

However, the main rain event for the next week occurs late Monday into the morning hours of Tuesday as a cold front barrels through. It will be very windy for the Monday night-Tuesday time frame thanks to deep low pressure passing to our north; winds may gust up to 35 mph during the period.

Strong thunderstorms are expected with heavy rainfall Tuesday morning, isolated severe storms are possible but the cool nature of the air mass should keep any threat of tornadoes near zero. The overall severe weather risk is “marginal” according to the Storm Prediction Center.

A series of cold fronts bring in chilly air beginning Wednesday, with a freeze expected over all areas late week. Daytime skies are expected to be sunny and nights clear, but with cold temperatures for the coming weekend, with highs in the 40s. Dry conditions are expected from Wednesday through Sunday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

