2022 Marine Corps Toys for Tots Run to be held Saturday

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Motorcyclist will be able to hit the streets of Texoma Saturday for the 2022 Marine Corps Toys for Tots Run event.

Bikers can register at Bonham High School on the west parking lot, across from Braum’s, from 10 a.m. through 11:45 a.m. on December 17.

A donation of $10 or a new unwrapped toy per person will be accepted.

Kickstand will go up at 12 p.m. sharp, according to the organization.

The ride will end at the VFW Post 2772 in Sherman.

The event will include:

$5 burger baskets

Music by J.R. Rose

Everyone registered will receive a T-shirt while supplies last

Prizes for best Santa, elf, Christmas themed bike, and more

