Adopt a senior in Durant this Christmas

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The new Durant Senior Activity Center is going all out for its first Christmas with its seniors.

Coordinator Shawna Robbins said, “we opened it in June, it used to be a church and we purchased and rehabbed the building.”

And senior Bob Story couldn’t be more thrilled, “we were over at the old place for a long long time, it was about to fall in on us so we got this real good place.”

Monday the seniors were able to decorate the tree with ornaments they hand made.

Robbins said, “we got this tree from Reba MceEntire’s Texoma Health Foundation, they donated it, it’s a nine foot Christmas tree.”

And with the ornaments are ‘Adopt a Senior’ stockings which is a new program at the center, “it’s about showing a little bit of attention and gratitude to our seniors,” added Robbins.

Robbins said about a dozen seniors signed up, “they have a list of what they are wanting, their wish list essentially.”

And if you would like to adopt a senior, “they can come down here to the center or they can email me and request either male/female, how many they want.”

Robbins email is srobbins@durant.org.

The Ron Cross Senior Activity Center is located at 1421 Chuckwa Drive, Durant, OK, 74701.

The gifts need to be delivered to the center wrapped or unwrapped by Monday 19.

“We’re having our Christmas party on the 21st, right around noon,” added Robbins.

Senior Jeri Henderson encourages all to join, “we want people to know out there that there’s places for them to come and be together and not sit at home and just enjoy other people’s company.”

