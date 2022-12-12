Ardmore man accused of hitting patrol cars with truck

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested after allegedly hitting several sheriff’s deputies with his truck.

According to court documents, Justine Wade Herriott is accused of using a truck with hay spikes to try and ram into officers’ patrol cars on Tuesday. He is also been accused of maliciously destroying several gates and fences, eyeglasses, and a door.

In addition to the assault and property damage, Herriott has been charged with several counts of domestic abuse, attempting to disrupt a 911 call, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude officers.

