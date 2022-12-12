Texoma Local
Ardmore man accused of hitting patrol cars with truck

An Ardmore man was arrested after allegedly hitting several sheriff’s deputies with his truck.
An Ardmore man was arrested after allegedly hitting several sheriff’s deputies with his truck.(Ardmore Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested after allegedly hitting several sheriff’s deputies with his truck.

According to court documents, Justine Wade Herriott is accused of using a truck with hay spikes to try and ram into officers’ patrol cars on Tuesday. He is also been accused of maliciously destroying several gates and fences, eyeglasses, and a door.

In addition to the assault and property damage, Herriott has been charged with several counts of domestic abuse, attempting to disrupt a 911 call, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude officers.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

