Ardmore man accused of hitting patrol cars with truck
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested after allegedly hitting several sheriff’s deputies with his truck.
According to court documents, Justine Wade Herriott is accused of using a truck with hay spikes to try and ram into officers’ patrol cars on Tuesday. He is also been accused of maliciously destroying several gates and fences, eyeglasses, and a door.
In addition to the assault and property damage, Herriott has been charged with several counts of domestic abuse, attempting to disrupt a 911 call, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude officers.
