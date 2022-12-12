Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Officials: Soldier fatally shot at Georgia Army post; suspect arrested

FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S....
FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S. Army.(WTOC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — A soldier was fatally shot Monday at an Army tank brigade’s building complex at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, where authorities arrested a suspected gunman, officials said.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the Army post’s headquarters complex for its 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson said. One soldier was shot and died despite being treated by emergency responders at the scene, he said.

Larson said the victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of the slain soldier’s family.

A suspect was taken into custody by police at the scene, Larson said, but he declined to name that person or to say if the suspect was a soldier or civilian.

Larson said no other information about the shooting was being released, citing the ongoing criminal investigation by Army authorities.

Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River and is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. It is about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gunter football bus collided with an 18-wheeler on I-20 en route to Friday's state semifinal...
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
After a long night of searching, a missing hunter was found safe this morning by the Fannin...
Missing hunter found safe at Caddo National Grasslands
A Garvin County man has been arrested for trying to hit a car with his car.
Garvin County man arrested for running car off road
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Our Next Chance Of Storms...
A man wanted in Texas for several felonies was arrested yesterday afternoon after a high-speed...
Man arrested for sexual assault in Pontotoc County

Latest News

An Ardmore man was arrested after allegedly hitting several sheriff’s deputies with his truck.
Ardmore man accused of hitting patrol cars with truck
Motorcyclist will be able to hit the streets of Texoma Saturday for the 2022 Marine Corps Toys...
2022 Marine Corps Toys for Tots Run to be held Saturday
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge
The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to...
Trump probe subpoena served on Georgia secretary of state