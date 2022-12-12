Garvin County man arrested for running car off road

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County man has been arrested for trying to hit a car with his car.

According to court documents, it happened in late November near SH 76 and NCR 3035

28-year-old Forrest Adams-Fabre is accused of using his Kia Sorento to intentionally hit an Acura MDX which had three people inside.

Documents go on to state the Acura was forced off of the highway.

