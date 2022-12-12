Hazmat teams clean up chemical spill near Durant Regional Airport
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Hazmat teams were called to a chemical spill at a Durant business Monday morning.
A Southwest Pickling employee said two thousand gallons of sulfuric acid spilled, due to what they said was a ruptured valve.
No injuries have been reported.
Hazmat crews from Ardmore and McAlester helped clean up the spill.
Pickling is a metal surface treatment that uses strong acids to remove surface stains.
