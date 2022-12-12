Hazmat teams clean up chemical spill near Durant Regional Airport

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Hazmat teams were called to a chemical spill at a Durant business Monday morning.

A Southwest Pickling employee said two thousand gallons of sulfuric acid spilled, due to what they said was a ruptured valve.

No injuries have been reported.

Hazmat crews from Ardmore and McAlester helped clean up the spill.

Pickling is a metal surface treatment that uses strong acids to remove surface stains.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.