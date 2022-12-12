Texoma Local
Hazmat teams clean up chemical spill near Durant Regional Airport

By KXII Staff and Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Hazmat teams were called to a chemical spill at a Durant business Monday morning.

A Southwest Pickling employee said two thousand gallons of sulfuric acid spilled, due to what they said was a ruptured valve.

No injuries have been reported.

Hazmat crews from Ardmore and McAlester helped clean up the spill.

Pickling is a metal surface treatment that uses strong acids to remove surface stains.

