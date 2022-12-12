Hugo man charged with first degree rape of a child

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Hugo man was charged with statutory rape after reportedly being caught in the back of a car with a child.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 18-year-old Shylene Leeshai Shyquin Davis was caught with a 12-year-old girl in the backseat of his car near Ballpark Rd. and Woodruff Rd., north of Hugo on December 3.

Court documents state, Davis told deputies the reason he was parked in a ditch was because he was trying to sober up after consuming more alcohol than he should have.

During the investigation Davis and the child gave different accounts of why they were in the backseat, according to court documents. Davis later stated, they did have intercourse.

Davis claims he didn’t know the girl’s age until he was informed by officers, according to court documents. Davis said the girl told him she was 17-years-old.

Court documents state Davis denied being in communication with the child prior to Dec. 3, but later mentioned he had spoken with her once or twice a few weeks prior to that night.

According to court documents, sheriffs found vodka and genital astoglide in the car.

Davis reportedly consented to a portable alcohol breath test and blew a breath alcohol content of .000.

Davis is charged with:

Rape - first degree (victim under age 14)

Soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology

Furnishing alcoholic beverage to a person under 21

Possession of alcoholic beverage to a person under 21

