Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Man arrested for sexual assault in Pontotoc County

A man wanted in Texas for several felonies was arrested yesterday afternoon after a high-speed...
A man wanted in Texas for several felonies was arrested yesterday afternoon after a high-speed chase through Pontotoc County(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A man wanted in Texas for several felonies was arrested yesterday afternoon after a high-speed chase through Pontotoc County.

Pontotoc county sheriff John Christian says it started in Stratford, where local police tried to pull over a Nissan Sentra that was speeding.

Officers said the driver didn’t stop and sped away going over a hundred miles an hour.

A Pontotoc county deputy tried to use a roadblock on Highway 19, east of Pickett, but the car didn’t stop instead driving into oncoming traffic to avoid getting caught.

After the car made a U-turn, authorities were able to box the car in at County Road 1490, where two men were taken into custody.

Officers found ten thousand dollars in cash as well as some weed and an open bottle of alcohol.

Christian said the driver was wanted out of Texas for sexual assault, possessing drugs, and a probation violation.

The car was stolen out of Texas.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gunter football bus collided with an 18-wheeler on I-20 en route to Friday's state semifinal...
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
1 killed, 1 critical in Johnston County crash.
Woman killed, man critically injured in Johnston Co. motorcycle crash
Employees of an aviation company missing paychecks since October
Employees of an aviation company haven’t been paid since October
Gunter-Canadian Highlights
Gunter-Canadian State Semifinals
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Monday Morning Drizzle, Strong Storms Early Tuesday

Latest News

After a long night of searching, a missing hunter was found safe this morning by the Fannin...
Missing hunter found safe at Caddo National Grasslands
A Garvin County man has been arrested for trying to hit a car with his car.
Garvin County man arrested for running car off road
More than 50 Cooke County residents got a little bit of a Christmas miracle Friday morning when...
Anonymous donors help KGAF radio giveaway $55k to dozens of Cooke County residents
A Gunter football bus collided with an 18-wheeler on I-20 en route to Friday's state semifinal...
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game