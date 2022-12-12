Missing hunter found safe at Caddo National Grasslands

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - After a long night of searching, a missing hunter was found safe this morning by the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a post from the Fannin County Emergency Management, the man was reported missing after a friend he went hunting with hadn’t seen him in several hours.

It was a group effort, with responders from DPS, the sheriff’s office, Lone Star Search and Rescue, the US Forest Service, the Texas Department of Corrections K-9 and Mounted Division and game wardens looking for the man.

When he was found safe, the hunter told officials he spent the night in a shack shelter after he got lost in the heavy rain yesterday.

