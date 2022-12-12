Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Police search for 2 men allegedly posing as cancer fundraisers during Bengals games

According to Cincinnati police, two men claimed they were taking donations for Stand Up to...
According to Cincinnati police, two men claimed they were taking donations for Stand Up to Cancer during at least two Bengals games at Paycor Stadium.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Mildred Fallen and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Police are looking for two men who they say pretended to raise money for a cancer organization during Cincinnati Bengals games.

According to Cincinnati police, the men claimed they were taking donations for Stand Up to Cancer during at least two Bengals games at Paycor Stadium.

Stand Up to Cancer works to bring innovative cancer research and high-quality treatments to patients, and over $746 million has been pledged toward these efforts, according to its site.

Police say the two men are not associated with the organization and were collecting money for personal gain.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or contact police at 513-352-5442.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of bank robbery at Simmons Bank in Denison early Monday morning.
Denison Police respond to bank robbery
Shylene Leeshai Shyquin Davis, 18, of Hugo, is accused of first degree rape, as well as...
Hugo man charged with first degree rape of a child
After a long night of searching, a missing hunter was found safe this morning by the Fannin...
Missing hunter found safe at Caddo National Grasslands
A Garvin County man has been arrested for trying to hit a car with his car.
Garvin County man arrested for running car off road
A Gunter football bus collided with an 18-wheeler on I-20 en route to Friday's state semifinal...
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game

Latest News

Zookeepers said Tashi “nimbly” climbed around the snowy habitat while performing “signature...
CUTE: Red panda cub sees snow for the first time
Aaron Dean arrives to the 396th District Court in Fort Worth on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Fort...
Texas officer testifies he saw gun before fatal shooting
CUTE: Red panda cub sees snow for the first time
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
The Department of Music at Southeastern Oklahoma State University will present the 102nd Annual...
Southeastern Oklahoma State University Choirs presents 102nd Annual Candlelighting Concert