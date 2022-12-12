Shots fired at man on street, police say
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a man reported being shot at while standing on a sidewalk in Paris Sunday morning.
Police said it happened in the 800 block of W Austin St. at 5:03 a.m.
According law enforcement, an unidentified 59-year-old man said he was standing on the sidewalk when a maroon Ford Mustang driven by a Hispanic male stopped in the intersection of 9th SW and Austin St., fired a pistol at him from inside the car, and drove off.
Police said no one was injured in the incident.
A vehicle matching the description was later located abandoned in the 10 block of SE 2nd St. police said.
The incident is under investigation.
