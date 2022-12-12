Shots fired at man on street, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a man reported being shot at while standing on a sidewalk in Paris Sunday morning.

Police said it happened in the 800 block of W Austin St. at 5:03 a.m.

According law enforcement, an unidentified 59-year-old man said he was standing on the sidewalk when a maroon Ford Mustang driven by a Hispanic male stopped in the intersection of 9th SW and Austin St., fired a pistol at him from inside the car, and drove off.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

A vehicle matching the description was later located abandoned in the 10 block of SE 2nd St. police said.

The incident is under investigation.

