Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Shots fired at man on street, police say

Paris Police said a man reported being shot at while standing on a sidewalk in Paris Sunday...
Paris Police said a man reported being shot at while standing on a sidewalk in Paris Sunday morning.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a man reported being shot at while standing on a sidewalk in Paris Sunday morning.

Police said it happened in the 800 block of W Austin St. at 5:03 a.m.

According law enforcement, an unidentified 59-year-old man said he was standing on the sidewalk when a maroon Ford Mustang driven by a Hispanic male stopped in the intersection of 9th SW and Austin St., fired a pistol at him from inside the car, and drove off.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

A vehicle matching the description was later located abandoned in the 10 block of SE 2nd St. police said.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of bank robbery at Simmons Bank in Denison early Monday morning.
Denison Police respond to bank robbery
Shylene Leeshai Shyquin Davis, 18, of Hugo, is accused of first degree rape, as well as...
Hugo man charged with first degree rape of a child
After a long night of searching, a missing hunter was found safe this morning by the Fannin...
Missing hunter found safe at Caddo National Grasslands
A Garvin County man has been arrested for trying to hit a car with his car.
Garvin County man arrested for running car off road
A Gunter football bus collided with an 18-wheeler on I-20 en route to Friday's state semifinal...
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game

Latest News

Aaron Dean arrives to the 396th District Court in Fort Worth on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Fort...
Texas officer testifies he saw gun before fatal shooting
The Department of Music at Southeastern Oklahoma State University will present the 102nd Annual...
Southeastern Oklahoma State University Choirs presents 102nd Annual Candlelighting Concert
The Ardmore Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are taking part in Heroes with...
Ardmore Police Department takes part in ‘Shop with a Cop’
An Ardmore man was arrested after allegedly hitting several sheriff’s deputies with his truck.
Ardmore man accused of hitting patrol cars with truck