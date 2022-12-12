Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Southeastern Oklahoma State University Choirs presents 102nd Annual Candlelighting Concert

The Department of Music at Southeastern Oklahoma State University will present the 102nd Annual...
The Department of Music at Southeastern Oklahoma State University will present the 102nd Annual Candlelighting Concert on Monday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m.(Southeastern Oklahoma State University)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Department of Music at Southeastern Oklahoma State University will present the 102nd Annual Candlelighting Concert on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will be in the Montgomery Auditorium at the Durant campus.

This year’s event is titled Hallelujah and will feature something for everyone.

This year, the choirs will be joined by a faculty string quartet, as well as soprano soloist and Southeastern voice professor, Dr. Stella Yoon.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of bank robbery at Simmons Bank in Denison early Monday morning.
Denison Police respond to bank robbery
Shylene Leeshai Shyquin Davis, 18, of Hugo, is accused of first degree rape, as well as...
Hugo man charged with first degree rape of a child
After a long night of searching, a missing hunter was found safe this morning by the Fannin...
Missing hunter found safe at Caddo National Grasslands
A Garvin County man has been arrested for trying to hit a car with his car.
Garvin County man arrested for running car off road
A Gunter football bus collided with an 18-wheeler on I-20 en route to Friday's state semifinal...
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game

Latest News

Aaron Dean arrives to the 396th District Court in Fort Worth on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Fort...
Texas officer testifies he saw gun before fatal shooting
The Ardmore Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are taking part in Heroes with...
Ardmore Police Department takes part in ‘Shop with a Cop’
An Ardmore man was arrested after allegedly hitting several sheriff’s deputies with his truck.
Ardmore man accused of hitting patrol cars with truck
Motorcyclist will be able to hit the streets of Texoma Saturday for the 2022 Marine Corps Toys...
2022 Marine Corps Toys for Tots Run to be held Saturday