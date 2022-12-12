Southeastern Oklahoma State University Choirs presents 102nd Annual Candlelighting Concert

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Department of Music at Southeastern Oklahoma State University will present the 102nd Annual Candlelighting Concert on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will be in the Montgomery Auditorium at the Durant campus.

This year’s event is titled Hallelujah and will feature something for everyone.

This year, the choirs will be joined by a faculty string quartet, as well as soprano soloist and Southeastern voice professor, Dr. Stella Yoon.

The event is free and open to the public.

