Sunrise Severe Threat...

A foggy and showery Monday evening gives way to strong or possibly severe storms late tonight. Arrival times are expected to be closer to sunrise than midnight, in the range of 4 a.m. along I-35 to 7 a.m. in eastern Texoma. Damaging straight-line winds are the primary threat although a brief “spin up” tornado is possible. Rain ends and it becomes windy with partial clearing by afternoon.

Tuesday is expected to be windy with highs in the 60s. Afterward, a series of cool air surges drop highs into the 40s by the weekend.

A passing upper wave coupled with surface low pressure forming Sun-Mon bring our next chance of rain. Longer-range models suggest it’s going to be quite cold later next week, good weather for Santa’s run!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

