Texas officer testifies he saw gun before fatal shooting

Aaron Dean arrives to the 396th District Court in Fort Worth on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Fort...
Aaron Dean arrives to the 396th District Court in Fort Worth on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas, for the first day of his trial in the murder of Atatiana Jefferson. Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, is accused of fatally shooting Jefferson in 2019.(Amanda McCoy | Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(AP) - A former Texas police officer on trial for murder admitted during testimony that he made mistakes.

But he said he had no choice when he fatally shot a Black woman through a rear window of her home, moments after he saw the woman pointing a handgun at him.

Aaron Dean testified Monday that Atatiana Jefferson had the gun “pointed directly at me.”

He also said on fourth day of his trial in the killing of the 28-year-old woman that his actions were “bad police work.”

His testimony came more than three years after the white Fort Worth officer shot Jefferson during a call about an open front door.

It’s his first public statement about case.

