Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Trump to release book of letters amid 2024 campaign

The investigation into Donald Trump's companies continues as he grapples with two federal probes. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS, WZTV, WLUK, DEPT OF JUSTICE, NPR)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is planning to release a book next year showcasing his private correspondence with celebrities and international icons.

Sources say it will be similar to Trump’s first post-White House book that was a collection of more than 300 photographs from his time in office with captions he wrote himself.

The book of letters will have reproductions of letters written to, or by, Trump over the last few decades.

It’s said to include correspondence with Elton John, Michael Jackson and Princess Diana.

It’s not clear if it will include letters Trump exchanged with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Trump has previously boasted of his letters with Kim.

The letters were among a trove of government documents, some highly classified, that Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago after he left office.

The Justice Department is investigating the former president for possibly mishandling classified documents and presidential records.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of bank robbery at Simmons Bank in Denison early Monday morning.
Denison Police respond to bank robbery
Shylene Leeshai Shyquin Davis, 18, of Hugo, is accused of first degree rape, as well as...
Hugo man charged with first degree rape of a child
After a long night of searching, a missing hunter was found safe this morning by the Fannin...
Missing hunter found safe at Caddo National Grasslands
A Garvin County man has been arrested for trying to hit a car with his car.
Garvin County man arrested for running car off road
A Gunter football bus collided with an 18-wheeler on I-20 en route to Friday's state semifinal...
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game

Latest News

Zookeepers said Tashi “nimbly” climbed around the snowy habitat while performing “signature...
CUTE: Red panda cub sees snow for the first time
Aaron Dean arrives to the 396th District Court in Fort Worth on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Fort...
Texas officer testifies he saw gun before fatal shooting
CUTE: Red panda cub sees snow for the first time
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
The Department of Music at Southeastern Oklahoma State University will present the 102nd Annual...
Southeastern Oklahoma State University Choirs presents 102nd Annual Candlelighting Concert