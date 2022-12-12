Woman dies in Lamar County crash

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Bogota woman died after a crash in Lamar County Sunday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 24-year-old Virginia Raney died after a crash on US-271 near 4th Street.

Troopers said Raney was traveling northbound on US-271 when a pickup truck, that was traveling southbound, driven by Bryson Stee, 19, of Scroggins, crossed the center lane and stuck the left front area of Raney’s car.

Raney was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stee was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries.

Troopers said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.