Austin College featured in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges

Austin College has been featured as one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible...
Austin College has been featured as one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to The Princeton Review.(Austin College)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Austin College is one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to The Princeton Review.

The education services company features Austin College in its online resource, The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition, which was published on October 25.

A press release from the school states, the Princeton Review chose the schools in the guide based on its survey of administrators at 713 colleges during the 2021-22 academic year and surveys of students attending the colleges. The company editors analyzed more than 25 survey data points to select the 455 schools chosen for the guide.

Professor of Biology and Environmental Science Dr. Peter Schulze spoke on behalf of himself and his colleagues, acknowledging that they “are grateful for the support of all members of the Austin College campus community - students, faculty, staff, administrators, and trustees - as we work together to continue reducing the college’s environmental footprint. Our motivation is to help our society learn to live without degrading the planet’s life support potential while creating a campus ‘living lab’ in the process.”

Austin College has been recognized by the Princeton Review as a ‘Green College’ twelve times, according to the press release.

The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition is accessible for free at www.princetonreview.com/green-guide.

