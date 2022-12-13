Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Denison Police Department has released pictures of the person suspected of robbing the...
Denison Police investigating armed bank robbery
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Shylene Leeshai Shyquin Davis, 18, of Hugo, is accused of first degree rape, as well as...
Hugo man charged with first degree rape of a child
A Bogota woman died after a crash in Lamar County Sunday.
Woman dies in Lamar County crash
After a long night of searching, a missing hunter was found safe this morning by the Fannin...
Missing hunter found safe at Caddo National Grasslands

Latest News

News 12 is proud to bring you, her story, a monthly feature celebrating success stories of...
Using her voice, Yvonne’s story
Austin College has been featured as one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible...
Austin College featured in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges
Police responded to a school threat made by a student in Colbert on Monday.
Police respond to school threat in Colbert
Denison Police arrested Daniela Quinones after she ran from and kicked officers on Saturday
Denison woman arrested accused of assaulting an officer
Russell Taylor was arrested on Sunday after abusing an elderly person, police say
Sherman man in jail; accused of elder abuse