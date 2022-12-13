Texoma Local
Denison woman arrested after assaulting an officer

Denison Police arrested Daniela Quinones after she ran from and kicked officers on Saturday
Denison Police arrested Daniela Quinones after she ran from and kicked officers on Saturday
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police arrested a woman after she ran from and kicked officers on Saturday.

When officers responded to a disturbance call at the 1200 block of Bruce Drive, Daniela Quinones left the scene, according to police.

Police said they located her, but she ran away again.

While she was being arrested, Quinones kicked several officers.

She was charged for:

  • Evading arrest
  • Public intoxication
  • Resisting arrest
  • Three counts of assaulting a Peace Officer

