Illinois man arrested for aggravated assault in Van Alstyne

Austin Nelin of Illinois was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after hitting...
Austin Nelin of Illinois was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after hitting another vehicle while running from police(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne Police arrested an Illinois man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he crashed into another vehicle while running from police.

Police said Austin Nelin has warrants in Illinois and reportedly thought officers in Anna were following him.

Nelin was speeding on Highway 75 when he exited and hit another vehicle.

Nelin and the occupant of the other vehicle were injured.

Police arrested Nelin for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said they were never chasing him.

