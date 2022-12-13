Illinois man arrested for aggravated assault in Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne Police arrested an Illinois man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he crashed into another vehicle while running from police.

Police said Austin Nelin has warrants in Illinois and reportedly thought officers in Anna were following him.

Nelin was speeding on Highway 75 when he exited and hit another vehicle.

Nelin and the occupant of the other vehicle were injured.

Police arrested Nelin for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said they were never chasing him.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.