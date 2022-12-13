Texoma Local
Musk’s Twitter dissolves Trust and Safety Council

FILE - The council members spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation.
FILE - The council members spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation.(CNN, TWITTER, GETTY IMAGES, STRINGR)
By MATT O'BRIEN and BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writers
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP) - Elon Musk’s Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, the advisory group of nearly 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform.

The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives on Monday night. But Twitter informed the group via email that it was disbanding it shortly before the meeting was to take place, according to multiple members.

The council members, who provided images of the email from Twitter to The Associated Press, spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation.

“Our work to make Twitter a safe, informative place will be moving faster and more aggressively than ever before and we will continue to welcome your ideas going forward about how to achieve this goal,” said the email, which was signed “Twitter.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

