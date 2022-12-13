Oklahoma Highway Patrol attends active shooter training

DURANT, Okla (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol are making sure they are prepared for any active shooter emergency, following Governor Kevin Stitt’s mandate in his executive order - Mission S.O.S - secure Oklahoma schools.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Captain Scott Hampton said, “It’s not that this is the first training that troopers or law enforcement has went through. For years we’ve been trained in various forms of active shooter training.”

Captain Hampton says this training is slightly different.

He explained, “This year we have adopted the laser training program that is taught by LSU and by the end of this year, all troopers in the state will have the mandatory training.”

LASER, which stands for Law Enforcement Active Shooter Emergency Response, has been offered by LSU for years, and changes every three years to stay current.

LSU Instructor, Chris Polito said, “LSU and CBOT goes throughout the whole united states and even outside to teach it. There are other organizations that teach it as well. Oklahoma adopted LASER and said that all law enforcement in Oklahoma was going to go through the LASER program, which is the program we offer.”

Captain Hampton said this training is much needed and is intended to make parents feel more secure when sending their kids to school.

He explained, “Last week’s hoax that went on nationwide and including here in this town, highlights the need that our proficiency stays high, and this training is very good training for our guys and girls to make sure they get the most up to date training that can be offered.”

Training lasts 8 hours a day for 3 days

