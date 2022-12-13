Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Police respond to school threat in Colbert

Police responded to a school threat made by a student in Colbert on Monday.
Police responded to a school threat made by a student in Colbert on Monday.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - Police responded to a school threat made by a student in Colbert on Monday.

In an email to parents, Colbert Public Schools write that an Eastward Elementary School student made a threat against other students.

The student reportedly said they would go to school and shoot other classmates.

Law enforcement is taking the threat seriously.

The student has been suspended for an extended period of time.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Denison Police Department has released pictures of the person suspected of robbing the...
Denison Police investigating armed bank robbery
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Shylene Leeshai Shyquin Davis, 18, of Hugo, is accused of first degree rape, as well as...
Hugo man charged with first degree rape of a child
After a long night of searching, a missing hunter was found safe this morning by the Fannin...
Missing hunter found safe at Caddo National Grasslands
A Garvin County man has been arrested for trying to hit a car with his car.
Garvin County man arrested for running car off road

Latest News

Austin College has been featured as one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible...
Austin College featured in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges
Denison Police arrested Daniela Quinones after she ran from and kicked officers on Saturday
Denison woman arrested after assaulting an officer
Russell Taylor was arrested on Sunday after abusing an elderly person, police say
Sherman man in jail; accused of elder abuse
Austin Nelin of Illinois was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after hitting...
Illinois man arrested for aggravated assault in Van Alstyne