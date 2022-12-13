Police respond to school threat in Colbert

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - Police responded to a school threat made by a student in Colbert on Monday.

In an email to parents, Colbert Public Schools write that an Eastward Elementary School student made a threat against other students.

The student reportedly said they would go to school and shoot other classmates.

Law enforcement is taking the threat seriously.

The student has been suspended for an extended period of time.

