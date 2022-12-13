QUIET Skies Ahead and Turning Cooler, BUT....

A dramatic shift in our weather pattern moves us out of the “damp and stormy camp” to a drier and cooler set-up in the days ahead. For tonight, a weak upper wave brings some clouds overhead but no rain. Tomorrow may begin with some clouds but Wednesday sees a cold front pass during the morning, drier northerly winds “scour” out the moisture and leave us with a mostly sunny afternoon. Great for Christmas shopping!

The pattern will remain fairly stable through the weekend with mostly sunny, cool days, and clear, cold nights. I expect most nights to fall below freezing from Thursday morning onward.

A weak upper wave may bring a few showers our way either Sunday or Monday, but meager moisture will keep amounts light.

Perhaps the biggest weather story for Texoma through the end of 2022 is how cold will it get next week? Both the ECMWF and GFS models, two of our primary longer-range products, show a huge mass of arctic air diving deep into the U.S. and reaching Texoma Dec 22-23. Since both models show this event it bears a close watch. Overnight lows could easily be in the teens, with highs only in the 20s or 30s, if either one of these models pan out. Stay tuned.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

