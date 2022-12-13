Several reports of storm damage across Texoma Tuesday morning

(KXII) - There have been several reports of storm damage in parts of Texoma Tuesday morning.

In Fannin County, there have been multiple reports of damage and injuries, south of Bailey. There was at least one injury confirmed near County Road 5040. There is no word on the severity of that injury.

According to Lamar County Emergency Management, a tornado touched down on US-82W and FM 38, in the Tigertown area. There were reports of damage at the trailer manufacturing plant. At least four structures on County Road 34020 have reported damage.

The City of Whitewright said a tornado ripped through Leonard and took out major transmission lines. They said TXNM is working as fast as they can.

The city asks that resident conserve water due to the power outage.

Leornard ISD said in a Facebook post that all campuses took shelter and all students and staff are safe at this time.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said crews are out surveying the damage in Blue Ridge. They ask that you take caution when out on the road.

Blue Ridge ISD said in a Facebook post that all students are safe, but due to the damage in the district, they are releasing students early.

