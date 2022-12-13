Texoma Local
Sherman man in jail; accused of elder abuse

Russell Taylor was arrested on Sunday after abusing an elderly person, police say
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of elder abuse between family members in Sherman.

Russell Taylor is accused of grabbing an elderly person’s arm with enough force to draw blood.

Police arrested Taylor for elder abuse on Sunday at a home near Baker Ridge and Whitney Road.

Authorities were called to the home because of a report that someone may have been kicking holes in the wall.

Police said the elderly person may have also been hit in the face.

Taylor is being held on a more than $12,000 bond.

