UPDATE: Severe Weather Threat Continues Over The Eastern Half of Texoma

Western counties of Texoma are in the clear
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A Tornado Watch continues for the eastern half of Texoma, basically from Atoka, Grayson, and Bryan counties eastward, until 11 a.m. Counties to the west are no longer under the threat of severe weather for today. Severe thunderstorms with isolated tornadoes will continue to be possible as a line of intense thunderstorms tracks eastward at 30 to 40 mph. Beware of the possibility of brief tornadoes, with a higher threat of frequent lightning, strong straight-line winds, and very heavy rainfall.

A weak upper wave brings some clouds overhead tonight, followed by a surge of cooler air with mostly sunny days and clear, cold nights moving in for the rest of the week, Temperatures will be quite cold with most nights near freezing as we move through late week and into the weekend. Longer-range outlooks suggest the possibility of some sincere winter cold, we’re talking highs in the 30s, by the middle or late portion of late week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Full Morning Weather 12/12/2022
Full Morning Weather 12/09/2022
Full Morning Weather 12/08/2022
Overnight Weather: Dec 7-8, 2022
