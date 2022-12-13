Using her voice, Yvonne’s story

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - News 12 is proud to bring you, her story, a monthly feature celebrating success stories of women all around us.

Through the Grayson County program EMERGE – which stands for educating minds on empathy, relationships, gender and equality.

This month, we introduce you to Yvonne Posada.

Here’s HER story.

“A wise woman told me if you boldly push through fear, courage shines,” said Yvonne Posada, a wife and the mother of five children.

“I have 4 girls and a boy and that has been a rewarding experience.”

Also rewarding, is the work she’s doing to help others.

A work she discovered after loosing her brother to suicide in 2013.

“I wanted to make a bigger impact and have my voice be heard”.

One of her first opportunities to speak was in 2019 at an event that she helped organize, Out of the Darkness – Suicide Prevention Walk in Bonham.

“That took a lot of courage to go out there and tell my story.”

And it wouldn’t be the last time.

While raising a family and earning a degree in Social Work at Texas A&M – Commerce, Yvonne is determined to use her voice to educate others that suicide is not a taboo subject.

“Speak up and show up no matter who’s showing up with you or who’s speaking against you.”

