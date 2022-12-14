Atoka under voluntary boil advisory

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Atoka is under a voluntary boil advisory Tuesday night.

The City of Atoka Emergency Management Director Travis Mullins said the advisory is due to a coagulant line being stopped up in the water treatment plant.

The advisory is being issued out of caution, according to the city.

Residents are asked to boil water for one minute before consuming.

