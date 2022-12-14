Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Atoka under voluntary boil advisory

The City of Atoka is under a volunteer boil advisory Tuesday night.
The City of Atoka is under a volunteer boil advisory Tuesday night.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Atoka is under a voluntary boil advisory Tuesday night.

The City of Atoka Emergency Management Director Travis Mullins said the advisory is due to a coagulant line being stopped up in the water treatment plant.

The advisory is being issued out of caution, according to the city.

Residents are asked to boil water for one minute before consuming.

Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Denison Police Department has released pictures of the person suspected of robbing the...
Denison Police investigating armed bank robbery
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Shylene Leeshai Shyquin Davis, 18, of Hugo, is accused of first degree rape, as well as...
Hugo man charged with first degree rape of a child
Russell Taylor was arrested on Sunday after abusing an elderly person, police say
Sherman man in jail; accused of elder abuse
Durant Police have not released information regarding this incident, other than it’s an ongoing...
Warrant issued for woman accused of causing fatal crash last week

Latest News

The Lamar County Office of Emergency Management reported a tornado ripped through six...
Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County
Severe thunderstorm causes major damage in Leonard
Severe storms cause major damages in Leonard
Severe thunderstorm causes major damage in Leonard
Storm damage in Leonard
There have been several reports of storm damage in parts of Texoma Tuesday morning.
Several reports of storm damage across Texoma Tuesday morning