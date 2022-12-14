Atterberry introduced at Southeastern, ready to lead Storm

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Bo Atterberry was introduced as the head coach at Southeastern, as he returns to his alma-mater.

Atterberry will head into his second stint as the head coach. He has played for the Storm, served as an assistant, and now returns as head coach.

It is a coaching search that did not last a week. The Storm moved quickly after targeting the coach they knew would be a perfect fit.

