Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses.
The Collin County Sheriff’s Office posted a video showing the damage in Blue Ridge.
The National Weather Service is still investigating the area to determine the status of the storm.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.