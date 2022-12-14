Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office posted a video showing the damage in Blue Ridge.

The National Weather Service is still investigating the area to determine the status of the storm.

