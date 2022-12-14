Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on...
Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4.(Arizona's Family)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office posted a video showing the damage in Blue Ridge.

The National Weather Service is still investigating the area to determine the status of the storm.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durant Police have not released information regarding this incident, other than it’s an ongoing...
Warrant issued for woman accused of causing fatal crash last week
There have been several reports of storm damage in parts of Texoma Tuesday morning.
Several reports of storm damage across Texoma Tuesday morning
The Denison Police Department has released pictures of the person suspected of robbing the...
Denison Police investigating armed bank robbery
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Russell Taylor was arrested on Sunday after abusing an elderly person, police say
Sherman man in jail; accused of elder abuse

Latest News

“For families to understand that we’re here to protect their students everyday, it’s a...
Sherman ISD adding additional layer of security
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has shut down several marijuana growing operations this week,...
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shuts down grow operations in Pontotoc County
Sheila Pierson, Michael Wyche and Steven Reilly (left to right) arrested after admitting to...
Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it
The Lamar County Office of Emergency Management reported a tornado ripped through six...
Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County