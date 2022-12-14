City of Ardmore implements electronic bill pay service

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Ardmore announced the launch of its new online billing and payment service through Invoice Cloud.

In a press release, the city said the billing service will offer customers greater flexibility to view and pay their utility, municipal court, contract, fees, and permits bills online.

Additionally, customers will have more choices to pay their utility bills, including phone and text 24/7.

Customers can use an automated payment line, or take advantage of the Pay by Text option and receive text message notifications and conveniently pay with a text message using their default payment method.

The payment portal provides customers with easy access to their accounts to view bills, check their balance, make payments and enroll in paperless billing.

Features include an “at a glance” dashboard, securely storing payment information (if requested), and more automatic payment options including; choosing a specific day for payments to process, email reminders, and linking multiple accounts.

Customers that choose not to create an account, can still view their current bill and make a one-time payment without registering.

“Unfortunately, convenience for our customers comes with a cost and after weighing several options, we have decided to provide an option that allows for a FREE e-check payment or a 50/50 fee split with customers wishing to pay with their debit or credit card,” Ardmore city manager, Kevin Boatright said.

The service allows residents to check a balance or make a payment by calling 580-967-8708.

Residents can register online or utilize the QR code that appears on their statements.

